Information about outside appointments or employment taken up by former members of Ofsted and advice given under the business appointment rules.

Documents

Ofsted business appointment rules advice: July 2018 to June 2021

HTML

Details

This data covers former staff at senior civil service levels SCS1 and SCS2 and equivalents who fall within the scope of the business appointment rules.

Published 23 October 2017
Last updated 10 September 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added business appointment rules advice for March 2019 and June 2021.

  2. Added business appointment rules advice for July to September 2018.

  3. Added 'nil return' for April to June 2018

  4. Added 'nil return' for ‘January to March 2018

  5. Added 'nil return' data for October to December 2017.

  6. Update for July to September 2017.

  7. Added data for April to June 2017.

  8. First published.

    Ofsted and HMI Prisons say it is time to give prison education â€˜the attention it deservesâ€™
    Resources
    The Chief Inspectors of Ofsted and HMIP have written a joint commentar
    Launching our prison education review
    Resources
    A joint commentary by Chief Inspectors Amanda Spielman (Ofsted) and Ch
    Ofsted Inspectors: lists
    Resources
    Lists of Ofsted Inspectors.DocumentsList of Ofsted Inspectors completi