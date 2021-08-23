Expecting your first student finance payment? We’ve got you covered!
If you’re starting or returning to a course soon, you’ll be looking forward to your first student finance payment. You can check your payment schedule and status by signing in to your online account.
Follow these easy steps to help you get paid on time:
Make sure you’ve submitted your application and provided any evidence we need. Sign in to your online account and check your to-do list is complete. If your ‘to-do list’ isn’t showing, this means you have no actions.
Check your bank details are correct in your online account. If you need to update them, make sure to do this at least 4 days before your payment date.
Register on your course. You might be able to do this online through your university or college’s website. We cannot make payments to you until your uni or college confirm that you’ve registered. If you haven’t already, make sure you register as soon as possible.
Watch our film for more information about getting paid.
If you’re waiting for your first payment
While you’re waiting on your first payment you can view your payment schedule and status in your online account.
Find out what your payment status means:
|Payment status
|What this means for you
|Awaiting confirmation
|We’ll submit your payment once your uni or college has confirmed you’ve registered on your course. You might be able to register online with your uni or college. Once you’ve registered, payments can take 3 - 5 working days to reach your bank account.
|Awaiting payment details
|You need to give us your National Insurance number or bank details.
|Verifying payment details
|We’re checking your National Insurance number. This can take up to 2 weeks.
|Scheduled
|You’ll be paid on the dates shown on your online account
|Payment in progress
|The payment has been submitted and should reach your bank account within 3 - 5 working days.
|Blocked
|We could be missing your bank details or we might be checking your National Insurance number with HMRC. It can take up to 2 weeks for the check to be carried out. You should be paid within 3 - 5 working days after we’ve confirmed your National Insurance number, so long as your uni or college has confirmed your registration.
|Failed
|Your payment was unsuccessful and your bank has returned the money to us. Check your bank details are correct in your online account.
If you applied late
If you’re applying now, you should still receive some money near the start of course, as long as you’ve provided any evidence we need and your application is approved.
Because you’re applying late, you may receive a smaller payment to begin with.
Make sure your parents or partner have provided their income details so we can re-assess your entitlement and top up your first payment as soon as possible.
For more information on how applying late may affect you check out our dedicated page.
If you’re thinking of withdrawing or suspending from your course
If you’re thinking of leaving your course, you need to make sure you let your university or college know as soon as possible. You should also contact us, so we can stop your next payment.
Visit our page for more info on leaving or suspending from your course.
If your parents or partner is supporting your application
To make sure you get the full amount of student finance you’re entitled to, your parents or partner may need to support your application by providing their income details.
They can support your application through their own online account, they should check their account regularly in case we’ve asked them to provide more information. They should not upload their P60 unless we ask for it, as this could delay your application.
If your parents or partners’ income has dropped
To support your application for the 2021 to 2022 academic year, we’ll ask your parents or partner to provide income details from the 2019 to 2020 tax year. If their income has dropped by 15% or more since then, they can apply to have their estimated income for the current tax year used instead.
Visit our page to find out more about the current year income process.
If you want to know more about the status of your application
Looking for information about your application status? Visit our Application Status page for everything you need to know!
