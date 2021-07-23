An investigation report on Learning Link Multi Academy Trust

Documents

Investigation report: learning Link Multi Academy Trust

PDF, 310KB, 30 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

An investigation report by the Education and Skills Funding Agency on allegations made about financial management and governance at Learning Link Multi Academy Trust

Published 23 July 2021