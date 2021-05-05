Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 5 May 2021

ESFA Update academies: 5 May 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 5 May 2021

Seven Sisters Primary School
Bishops Waltham Infant School
News story: Ofqual confirms autumn assessment arrangements
Ofqual has published its decisions following a consultation on GCSE, A

Items for further education

ReminderSector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP)
Informationapprenticeship levy transfers
Informationwebinar on ransomware, the risk to schools and ways to prevent it on Wednesday 12 May at 3.30pm
Informationreminder of the approach to awarding Functional Skills qualifications (FSQs) results and Teacher Assessed Grades (TAGs)
Informationremote Ofsted progress monitoring visits for new providers

Items for academies

Informationthe latest on international recruitment

Items for local authorities

Informationschool improvement monitoring and brokering grant: April allocations and consultation launch
Informationthe latest on international recruitment
Published 5 May 2021