Most childcare providers looking after children under 8 must register with Ofsted.

If both of the following apply, you do not have to register, but you must use this form to notify us at least 14 days before you start providing childcare:

  • you care for children aged under 8 from particular premises for 14 days or fewer in any year
  • you will be looking after at least one individual child for a total period of more than 2 hours in any one day

Please email the completed form to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with the subject heading ‘Exemption notification form’ or post it to:

Exemption notification forms
Ofsted
Applications, Regulatory and Contact Team
Piccadilly Gate
Store Street
Manchester
M1 2WD

Published 12 October 2012
Last updated 19 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated and condensed the form for clarity.

  2. The form has been updated where links, dates and names of bodies have changed.

  3. First published.

