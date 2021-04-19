Ofsted guidance on inspecting registered early years and childcare providers under the education inspection framework.

On-site inspections of registered early years providers under the education inspection framework will begin from 4 May. Find out more in our coronavirus (COVID-19) rolling update.

This handbook is primarily a guide for Ofsted inspectors on how to carry out inspections.

We also publish this for childcare providers so that they are aware of Ofsted’s inspection processes and procedures under the education inspection framework (EIF).

Published 14 May 2019
Last updated 19 April 2021

  1. Edits throughout: please see 'Summary of changes' for more information.

  2. Updated with minor changes as we launch the education inspection framework (EIF).

  3. First published.

