What schools and childcare providers need to do at the start of the spring term, including information on the return of schools with secondary-age pupils and asymptomatic testing for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Documents

Schools and childcare settings: return in January 2021

HTML

Details

This guidance is for:

  • early years providers
  • local authority-maintained schools (mainstream, special and pupil referral units)
  • academies (including special academies and alternative provision free schools)
  • middle schools
  • non-maintained special schools
  • independent schools (including independent special schools and independent alternative provision)
  • 16 to 19 academies
  • hospital schools
  • wraparound childcare and out-of-school settings
Published 17 December 2020
Last updated 30 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated to reflect the phased return for secondary-age pupils.

  2. First published.

    UK students in the EU: continuing your studies
    Resources
    Contact your higher education provider to check if there are any chang
    Changes to checks for EU sanctions on EEA teachers
    Resources
    How schools should carry out pre-employment checks on teachers coming
    Initial teacher training (ITT) market review
    Resources
    Information for initial teacher training providers about the governmen