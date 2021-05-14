 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Qualifications in new funded offers

Details
Hits: 784

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Information on new funded qualification offers, which may sit alongside our existing offers for young people and adults.

Sector subject areas and courses available

The qualifications have been carefully chosen to help adults improve their job prospects. They have good wage outcomes and will address skills needs in the economy, delivering a wide range of skills in many jobs and sectors.

Qualifications are currently available in:

  • engineering
  • building and construction
  • health and social care
  • childcare and early years
  • digital
  • business management
  • accounting and finance
  • public services
  • medicine and dentistry
  • environmental conservation
  • forestry
  • agriculture
  • horticulture
  • mathematics and statistics
  • science
  • teaching and lecturing
  • warehousing and distribution
  • manufacturing technologies
  • transportation operations and maintenance

We will keep the qualifications list and sector-subject areas in scope under review to ensure this offer responds to changing labour market needs.

Awarding organisations, Mayoral Combined Authorities and the Greater London Authority can suggest additions to the list through the qualifications funding approval process if they meet the criteria.

See the list of the qualifications included in the offer for more information. You can also find them by using the ‘qualifications offer’ filter in the qualifications search service.

Documents

List of level 2 and level 3 qualifications included in the high value courses for school and college leavers: a one year offer for 18 and 19 year olds

List of qualifications included in the National Skills Fund – level 3 adult offer

ODS, 58.2KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

We have published lists of qualifications that we will fund through new funded offers, which may sit alongside our existing offers for young people and adults.

  • high value courses for school and college leavers: a one year offer for 18 and 19 year olds
  • National Skills Fund – level 3 adult offer

You can find more information about the high value courses for school and college leavers offer and the level 3 adult offer.

Published 9 December 2020
Last updated 14 May 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have updated the list of qualifications in the high value courses for school and college leavers offer.

  2. We have updated the list of qualifications in the high value courses for school and college leavers offer.

  3. We have updated the list of qualifications in the National Skills Fund – level 3 adult offer.

  4. We have updated the list of qualifications in the high value courses for school and college leavers offer.

  5. First published.

    Correspondence: Post Qualification Admissions reform consultation response
    Resources
    Ofqualâ€™s response to the Department for Educationâ€™s consultation o
    Every school with Reception class offered early language training
    Resources
    Every school in England with a Reception class to be offered expert tr
    Arrangements for non-exam assessment for qualifications in 2022
    Resources
    Summary Ofqual consultation on arrangements for non-exam assessment an

You may also be interested in these articles:

Termination of ESFA funding agreements
Resources
Guidance on the termination of ESFA funding agreements for providers,
Closed: Financial health notice to improve: Stoke on Trent College
Resources
A revised financial health notice to improve issued to Stoke on Trent
Nuclear reactor desk engineer
Resources
Reference Number: ST0784Details of standardOccupation summaryThis occu
Supporting SEND - How children and young people's special educational needs (SEN) are met in mainstream schools
Resources
Around 1.4 million pupils in English schools have an identified specia
Post Qualification Admissions reform consultation response
Resources
Ofqual’s response to the Department for Education’s consultation o
Applying to the register of apprenticeship training providers (RoATP)
Resources
This route is for organisations that are delivering, or planning to de
Meeting new application requirements and removal from Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers (RoATP)
Resources
This policy describes how we will deal with providers that apply unsuc
Education, health and care plans: England 2021
Resources
Data on the number of children and young people with a statement of sp
Report of the Chief Schools Adjudicator: September 2019 to December 2020
Resources
Office of the Schools Adjudicator report of our work for September 201
Correspondence: Post Qualification Admissions reform consultation response
Resources
Ofqual’s response to the Department for Education’s consultation o
Every school with Reception class offered early language training
Resources
Every school in England with a Reception class to be offered expert tr
Arrangements for non-exam assessment for qualifications in 2022
Resources
Summary Ofqual consultation on arrangements for non-exam assessment an

Sponsored Video

#SkillsWorldLive Video: Why is it important to have diversity in apprenticeships?

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5685)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page