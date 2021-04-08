Get access to local skills reports and guidance on producing reports, governance and developing an evidence base of the local labour and skills landscape.

Documents

List of Skills Advisory Panels and local skills reports

HTML

Skills Advisory Panels: guidance on local skills reports

Ref: DfE-00206-2020PDF, 293KB, 21 pages

Skills Advisory Panels: analytical toolkit

Ref: DfE-00345-2018PDF, 285KB, 23 pages

Skills Advisory Panels: data sources

Ref: DFE-00350-2018PDF, 366KB, 22 pages

Skills Advisory Panels: guidance on role and governance

Ref: DFE-00351-2018PDF, 172KB, 9 pages

Details

Skills Advisory Panels are local partnerships that work to identify and address local skills priorities. They aim to strengthen the link between employers and skills providers including colleges, independent training providers and universities.

There are 36 Skills Advisory Panels across England, established within:

  • Mayoral Combined Authorities (MCAs)
  • the Greater London Authority (GLA)
  • Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs)

The Department for Education supports Skills Advisory Panels with grant funding.

List of Skills Advisory Panels and local skills reports

This list contains:

  • all 36 Skills Advisory Panels’ webpages
  • links to their local skills reports, where available

By Spring 2021, all Skills Advisory Panels will produce a local skills report which brings together local skills needs, strategies and plans into one document. Reports include an annex of core skills-related data and highlight ways local partners can support the skills agenda.

Local skills report guidance

This contains detailed information on what content should feature in local skills reports.

Local skills reports build on Skills Advisory Panels’ existing evidence bases and help to flag local skills priorities to the national-level Skills and Productivity Board. The Skills and Productivity Board will use the reports to support their work assessing the nation’s skills challenges.

Analytical toolkit and data sources

The analytical toolkit provides a framework and quality standards for Skills Advisory Panels to undertake an in-depth analysis of the local skills system.

The data sources document has been produced to assist Skills Advisory Panels with identifying high-quality skills data sources.

Skills Advisory Panels should use these documents to develop a high-quality evidence base on skills and the local labour market.

Role and governance

This sets out the role and responsibilities of Skills Advisory Panels as well as the government’s expectations for the structure and governance of panels, including board membership.

Published 20 November 2020
Last updated 8 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added links to local skills reports in 'List of Skills Advisory Panels and local skills reports'.

  2. First published.

