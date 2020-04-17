We publish official statistical reports and data sets, covering regulated qualifications, to help you understand the qualifications and exams system.

We publish data and statistics on GCSEs, AS and A levels, and vocational and technical qualifications based on data collected from awarding bodies. Please see our guidance on gathering information from awarding organisations.

COVID-19 and the production of statistics

Due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) we anticipate some changes to our regular statistical production.

Whilst we will aim to publish our regular Official Statistics as planned, the impact of the coronavirus may affect the scope and historical comparability of some of our statistics. Some statistical publications may need to be suspended in the short term or delayed.

Decisions will be made on a case by case basis, taking into account what information and resources are currently available, and underpinned by the guidance given by the Office for Statistics Regulation.

We are committed to providing accurate and timely statistics, and will provide up-to-date information about changes to our schedule at GOV.UK. If you have any queries, please contact the Data and Analytics team at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

See a list of all our published statistics.

Read our policies on producing official statistics.

