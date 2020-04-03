Operational guidance for further education (FE) providers on maintaining education and skills training provision.
Documents
Maintaining education and skills training provision: further education providers
HTML
Details
Follow this advice if you’re a:
- post-16 further education (FE) provider
- FE college
- sixth form college
- other FE provider
It explains what you’ll need to do during the coronavirus outbreak to maintain provision.
Last updated 3 April 2020 + show all updates
Updated with latest guidance.
First published.
Advertisement