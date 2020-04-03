Operational guidance for further education (FE) providers on maintaining education and skills training provision.

Details Follow this advice if you’re a: post-16 further education ( FE ) provider

) provider FE college

college sixth form college

other FE provider It explains what you’ll need to do during the coronavirus outbreak to maintain provision.

3 April 2020 Updated with latest guidance. 23 March 2020 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources Statutory guidance for schools and colleges on safeguarding children a Resources A direction from Gavin Williamson MP, Secretary of State for Education Resources The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about The Cha

Explore the topic Further and higher education, skills and vocational training