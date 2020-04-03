 
Higher education provider data: Business and community interaction: 2018 to 2019

Data for UK higher education providers on their interaction with business and the community.

Higher education provider data: Business and community interaction: 2018 to 2019

https://www.hesa.ac.uk/data-and-analysis/business-community

The Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) publishes data on how higher education (HE) providers interacted with business and the wider community during the 2018 to 2019 academic year. This includes matters relating to:

  • business and community services

  • social, community and cultural engagement

  • intellectual property

  • regeneration and development

  • strategies, approaches and infrastructures

Earlier data and analysis about HE providers is available on the HESA website.

Newtons Primary School
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Newtons
Academy President comments on postponement of COP26
Following yesterdayâ€™s postponement of the UNâ€™s Climate change con
Debt adviser
KSBsKnowledgeK1: How to verify and record customer identity before pro

