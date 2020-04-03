Higher education provider data: Business and community interaction: 2018 to 2019

The Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) publishes data on how higher education (HE) providers interacted with business and the wider community during the 2018 to 2019 academic year. This includes matters relating to:
business and community services
social, community and cultural engagement
intellectual property
regeneration and development
strategies, approaches and infrastructures
Earlier data and analysis about HE providers is available on the HESA website.
