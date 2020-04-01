Statutory guidance on NQT inductions for headteachers, school staff and governing bodies.
Induction for newly qualified teachers
Coronavirus (COVID-19): read guidance about changes to newly qualified teacher (NQT) induction during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
This statutory guidance is for:
- headteachers
- school staff
- local authorities
- governing bodies
It applies to:
- local-authority-maintained schools
- academies and free schools
- pupil referral units
- independent schools
- sixth-form colleges
- further education colleges
The guidance covers settings which:
- are required to offer induction to their NQTs
- choose to offer induction to their NQTs
This guidance relates to The Education (Induction Arrangements for School Teachers) (England) Regulations 2012.
This updates and replaces the statutory guidance which accompanied the Education (Induction Arrangements for School Teachers) (England) Regulations 2008.
