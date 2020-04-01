Initial teacher training (ITT): provider closure and withdrawal of ITT accreditation

Information on the process for providers wishing to close ITT provision and withdrawal of initial teacher training accreditation.

If you’re an accredited initial teacher training (ITT) and no longer wish to offer ITT, you must:

  • inform the Department for Education
  • follow the procedures set out in this document
