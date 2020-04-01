Guidance: Coronavirus (COVID-19): business support grant funding - guidance for businesses

Guidance for businesses setting out details of the Small Business Grants Fund (SBGF) and Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund (RHLGF).

Details

This guidance sets out details and eligibility criteria for:

the Small Business Grants Fund (SBGF)

the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund (RHLGF)

It informs businesses about the operation and delivery of the 2 funding schemes.

The guidance applies to England only.