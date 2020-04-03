Coronavirus (COVID-19): cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020

This guidance aims to answer common questions in relation to the cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in 2020.

This guidance provides answers to common questions asked in relation to the cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

From Friday 20 March, all educational settings are closed to everyone except the children of critical workers and vulnerable children, which means exams have been cancelled.

Telephone 0800 046 8687

If you have a query about coronavirus (COVID-19), relating to schools and other educational establishments in England contact our helpline.

Lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and weekends 10am to 4pm.

