Employment and earnings outcomes of higher education graduates broken down by subject studied and graduate characteristics.

Documents

Main tables underlying data: 2017 to 2018 tax year View onlineDownload CSV 3.78MB

International tables underlying data: 2017 to 2018 tax year View onlineDownload CSV 640KB

Details

The longitudinal education outcomes ( LEO ) data includes information from the:

Department for Education

Department for Work and Pensions and HM Revenue and Customs

This release uses LEO data to look at employment and earnings outcomes of higher education graduates from English HE providers 1, 3, 5 and 10 years after graduation.

The outcomes are categorised by subject studied and graduate characteristics. They update previously published figures by including data for the 2017 to 2018 tax year.

This publication also includes separate tables showing outcomes for EU and overseas students.

Higher education statistics team ( LEO )

Simon Childs

Department for Education

2 St. Paul's Place

125 Norfolk Street

Sheffield

S1 2FJ





EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone 07920 594501

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Competition laws relaxed to allow supermarkets to work together on #co Resources For teachers to report assessment outcomes for pupils working below th Resources For teachers to report assessment outcomes for pupils working below th