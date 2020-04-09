Grant for UK maintained schools with service children of frequently moved or deployed parents.

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

Bidding for the 2021 ESF opens on Monday 1 June 2020 and closes at 12.00pm (midday) on Wednesday 7 October 2020.

Background

The ESF , launched in 2011 and subsequently extended by the Secretary of State for Defence (2018-2020), provided funding to assist publicly funded schools, Academies and Free Schools throughout the UK to mitigate the effects of exceptional mobility and/or deployment of their Service communities; Regular Armed Forces, including Reserves on Full Time commitment (FTRS FC).

In light of ongoing rebasing activity, with further unit and personnel moves and associated disruption expected, the Directorate Children and Young People has secured £3-million from the Army Top Level Budget to fund an extension of the ESF for the 2020/2021 financial year. Min DPV clearance and support of the extension was received on 31 March 2020.

Schools are a critical part of supporting our service families. Children may have to change school when a service parent is posted, or school may support a pupil when a parent is absent for long periods of time. This fund is available to support schools in embedding practices that can benefit the service children and their school.

The fund is different from the Armed Forces Community Covenant Grant Scheme, which is open to a wider variety of organisations and seeks to forge closer ties between military and local communities.

It is also different to the Service Pupil Premium, which is provided to schools in England by the Department for Education in respect of children of serving members of the armed forces.

Directorate Children and Young People ( DCYP ), which is the MOD ’s professional focal point for all matters relating to children and young people associated with the armed forces, are the lead organisation supporting the fund. Read the instructions and guidance for more details of eligibility and criteria.

The bidding round for ESF 2021 opens Monday 1 June 2020. Applicants have until 12pm (midday) on Wednesday 7 October 2020 to submit their application.

Late applications cannot be considered.

Applications are accepted from publicly funded schools, academies and free schools throughout the UK who meet the eligibility criteria. Local authorities are also able to apply in support of these schools.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Information for schools, students and parents on how GCSE, AS, A level Resources This Directorate Children and Young People (DCYP) COVID-19 page provid Resources T Levels are based on T Level Final Outline Content, which is in turn

The grant application pack consists of 3 documents:

instructions and guidance

regional panel scoring criteria sheet

application form

Also available is an ESF Poster and you can read Service Children’s Progression (SCiP) Alliance case studies.

Applications from England, Scotland and Wales should be forwarded to DCYP - MOD - ESF This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Applications from Northern Ireland should be forwarded to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Hand written, incomplete and postal applications cannot be accepted.

Related Information

Directorate Children and Young People