Guidance for schools and other educational settings in providing advice about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
COVID-19: guidance for educational settings
COVID-19: travel guidance for the education sector
Coronavirus advice for education settings poster
Coronavirus advice for education settings poster - landscape version
This guidance will assist schools and other educational settings in providing advice for pupils, students, staff and parents or carers regarding:
- the novel coronavirus, COVID-19
- how to help prevent spread of all respiratory infections including COVID-19
- what to do if someone confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 has been in a school or other educational setting
- what advice to give to individuals who have travelled to specified countries and areas within the last 14 days
Coronavirus advice for educational settings poster
The poster accompanies the guidance and should be downloaded, printed and displayed in all education settings. It is aimed at parents, carers, students, headteachers, teaching and support team staff.
Coronavirus advice for educational settings poster - landscape version
This is a landscape version of the poster which accompanies the guidance and can be downloaded, printed and displayed in all education settings and on digital screens. It is aimed at parents, carers, students, headteachers, teaching and support team staff.Published 17 February 2020
