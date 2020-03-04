Guidance to help providers meet the requirements for individualised learner record (ILR) data returns.

Documents

Provider support manual – guide to making ILR data returns during the 2019 to 2020 funding year: version 2 (4 March 2020) PDF , 1.36MB, 148 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

These documents support further education providers (publicly funded colleges, training organisations, local authorities and employers) to understand the details of the data about learners and their learning that must be collected.

How to submit an ILR data return

If you receive funding directly from ESFA you need to submit individualised learner records (ILRs). ESFA uses this to calculate the funding earned by providers.

To submit your individualised learner records (ILRs), you need to:

upload compressed files (archives or .zip files), making sure your data within these files is in a XML format and that the zip and XML files have the same file name and are not encrypted or password protected

make sure the data submitted has an approved employer commitment in the apprenticeship service

submit your ILR return before the deadline, allowing time to resolve any validation errors and warnings

include all learner, learning delivery and learner destination and progression records, for all learners across all funding models for the year to date

make one submission per returns window, unless the ILR data or data in the apprenticeship service has changed

make sure all your documents relating to the enrolment of the learner and the record of learning activity are accurate and conform to the eligibility rules of the appropriate type of learning

check that your validation reports and apprenticeship data match and correct the data causing errors

4 March 2020 We have published version 2 of the provider support manual. 2 August 2019 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A Resources From 14 April 2020, we're asking employers to accept a new employer ag Resources A pair responsible for managing an independent primary school have bee