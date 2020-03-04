The memorandum of understanding is a commitment between the GHSA and the government.

Memorandum of understanding between DfE and Grammar School Heads Association

The memorandum of understanding sets out the action that will be taken to widen access for disadvantaged pupils and work in partnership with non-selective schools.

Published 11 May 2018
Last updated 4 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. Amended to change the DfE division responsible for this work and to specify that it's valid until 2022.

  2. First published.

