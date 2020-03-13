Letters issued by ESFA to general further education colleges, sixth-form colleges and higher education institutions with a notice to improve.
On this page are letters issued by the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) from 1 August 2017 that serve as a written notice to improve (NtI) for financial intervention. NtIs will be reviewed and updated at least annually.
General Further Education colleges, sixth-form colleges and training organisations with a notice of concern or serious breach issued before 1 August 2017 can be found on the ESFA: current notices of concern page on GOV.UK.
Sixth Form Colleges issued with a financial notice to improve issued before 1 August 2017 can be found on the Sixth-form colleges: financial notices to improve page on GOV.UK.
Open Notices
- Notice to improve: Highbury College
- Correspondence
- Financial health notice to improve: Coventry College
- Correspondence
- Financial health notice to improve: Vision West Nottinghamshire College
- Correspondence
- Financial health notice to improve: Southampton City College
- Correspondence
- Notice to improve: RNN Group
- Correspondence
- Financial health notice to improve: East Sussex College Group
- Correspondence
- Notice to improve: Richmond upon Thames College
- Correspondence
- Notice to improve: Brooklands College
- Correspondence
- Financial health notice to improve: Cheadle and Marple Sixth Form College
- Correspondence
- Financial health notice to improve: Warrington & Vale Royal College
- Correspondence
- Financial health notice to improve: St Helen's College
- Correspondence
- Financial health notice to improve: Hartlepool College
- Correspondence
- Financial health notice to improve: West Kent and Ashford College
- Correspondence
- Financial health notice to improve: Hadlow College
- Correspondence
- Financial health notice to improve: Macclesfield College
- Correspondence
- Financial health notice to improve: Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College
- Correspondence
- Financial health notice to improve: North Hertfordshire College
- Correspondence
- Financial health notice to improve: North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College
- Correspondence
- Inspection notice to improve: Moulton College
- Correspondence
- Financial control notice to improve: Bradford College
- Correspondence
- Financial notice to improve: Brooke House Sixth-Form College
- Correspondence
- Financial notice to improve: St Mary's Sixth-Form College
- Correspondence
- Financial health notice to improve: Bradford College
- Correspondence
- Financial health notice to improve: Kirklees College
- Correspondence
Closed Notices
- Closed: Financial health notice to improve: Kensington and Chelsea College
- Correspondence
- Closed: Financial health notice to improve: Easton and Otley College
- Correspondence
- Closed: Administered status and inadequate inspection: Easton and Otley College
- Correspondence
- Closed: Financial health notice to improve: Coulsdon Sixth Form College
- Correspondence
- Closed: Financial health notice to improve: Havering College of Further and Higher Education
- Correspondence
- Closed: Financial health notice to improve: Worthing College
- Correspondence
- Closed: Minimum standards notice to improve: Morley College
- Correspondence
- Closed: Minimum standards notice to improve: Easton and Otley College
- Correspondence
- Closed: Financial health notice to improve: Northumberland College
- Correspondence
- Closed: Financial health notice to improve: Cadbury College
- Correspondence
- Closed: Quality notice to improve: Redcar and Cleveland College
- Correspondence
- Closed: Financial health notice to improve: Epping Forest College
- Correspondence
- Closed: Financial control notice to improve: Epping Forest College
- Correspondence
Last updated 13 March 2020 + show all updates
Updated for March 2020 to show revised NTIs, newly issued NTIs and closed NTIs.
Notices for Southampton City College and RNN Group added.
Financial health notices to improve for Cheadle and Marple Sixth Form College and Warrington & Vale Royal College have been added.
Updated for May 2019
Collection page updated to reflect current and closed notices.
We have updated the list of closed notices to improve.
List updated, 15 June 2018.
Page updated to reflect open and closed notices.
Financial control notice to improve for Bradford College has been added to the collection.
Updated for December 2017.
First published.
Advertisement