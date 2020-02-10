Common basic data set (CBDS) and assessment component files for use by software suppliers developing management information systems.

Common basic data set

The CBDS defines data items used in government, school and local authority software systems.

You can find earlier documents related to the CBDS on the National Archives website. Note: the search function is not available on archived content so please use the filters on the left of each page.

Assessment component files

These files specify the framework against which teachers assess pupils’ attainment in the national curriculum.

10 February 2020 Added 'Assessment component files: 2020'. 9 January 2019 Added 'Common basic data set (CBDS): requests for change (RFC) 2019'. 8 November 2018 Added 'Assessment component files: 2019' to the collection. 13 February 2018 Added 2018 assessment files 1 February 2018 Added RFCs for 2018. 6 March 2017 Added RFCs for 2017. 25 January 2017 Added assessment component files, which specify the framework against which teachers assess pupils' attainment in the national curriculum. 21 March 2016 Added a requests for change (RFC) page for 2016. 7 February 2014 First published.