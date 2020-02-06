Labour market and skills projections: 2017 to 2027

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-091-1, DFE-RR970PDF, 973KB, 84 pages
Details
Working Futures provides a comprehensive and detailed model of the UK labour market and skills needs. It projects the future size and shape of the labour market by considering employment prospects by industry, occupation, qualification level, gender and employment status.
This edition of the report projects labour market information for the period 2017 to 2027.
