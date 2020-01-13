A summary of the development of new apprenticeship standards in England that support careers in public health.
Apprenticeships that support public health careers: November 2019 update
This is an update on the development of new apprenticeship standards in England that support careers focusing on the promotion and protection of the public’s health and wellbeing.
This update covers the following apprenticeship standards:
- Level 6 Public Health Practitioner (PHP)
- Level 7 Health and Care Intelligence Specialist
- Level 7 Specialist Community and Public Health Nurse
- Level 6 Environmental Health Practitioner
- Level 7 Systems Thinking Practitioner
- Level 3 or 4 Community-centred roles (title and level to be determined)
The Skills for Health Healthcare Apprenticeship Standards Online (HASO) website provides information on other recently approved apprenticeships in the health sector, for example Clinical Coder at level 3.
You can visit the GOV.UK website to find out what the qualification levels of each apprenticeship standard means, and for information about the apprenticeship funding rules.
