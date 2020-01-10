Research and analysis: Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018 to 2019

Report on apprentices’ pay, earnings and whether or not they received the minimum wage.
Documents
Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Great Britain report
PDF, 1.15MB, 69 pages
Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: England report
PDF, 1.11MB, 70 pages
Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Scotland report
PDF, 928KB, 67 pages
Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Wales report
PDF, 1.13MB, 67 pages
Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: technical report
PDF, 819KB, 64 pages
Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Great Britain data tables - Level 2 and Level 3 apprentices
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 652KB
Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Great Britain data tables - Level 4+ apprentices
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 418KB
Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: England data tables - Level 2 and Level 3 apprentices
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 594KB
Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: England data tables - Level 4+ apprentices
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 396KB
Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Scotland data tables - Level 2 and Level 3 apprentices
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 504KB
Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Scotland data tables - Level 4+ apprentices
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 325KB
Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Wales data tables - Level 2 and Level 3 apprentices
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 533KB
Apprenticeship Pay Survey 2018-2019: Wales data tables - Level 4+ apprentices
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 348KB
Details
The survey explores the working arrangements and earnings that apprentices received during 2018 to 2019. The survey included almost 10,000 telephone interviews with apprentices enrolled on a course in Great Britain.
The report provides statistics on apprentices’:
- working arrangements
- basic hourly rate of pay
- total earnings (including overtime, tips and bonuses)
- compliance of earnings with the apprenticeship national minimum wage (NMW)
As well as headline figures provided at Great Britain level, the report shows how findings differ according to:
- country
- framework
- apprenticeship level
- age
- gender
The page includes a technical report and supplementary tables.
