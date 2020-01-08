Guidance and tools to help you understand and analyse your school or college's performance.

This guidance explains the data in the school and college performance tables.

It is mainly for:

school and college staff, leaders and governing bodies

parents

other stakeholders interested in educational outcomes

The ready reckoners and transition matrices can be used by schools and colleges to calculate school, college and pupil progress scores.

You can also find performance data, supporting documents, ready reckoners and transition matrices from previous years.

Understanding school and college performance tables

Understanding school and college performance measures 31 March 2016

Key stage 2 performance measures

This guidance will help you understand the measures we use to assess primary school performance at key stage 2.

Schools can use the ready reckoners to calculate school and pupil progress scores.

Key stage 4 performance measures

This guidance will help you understand the measures we use to assess secondary school performance at key stage 4. It includes how each measure is calculated and how qualifications count in secondary school performance measures.

Schools can use the ready reckoners to calculate school and pupil progress scores.

16 to 18 performance measures

This guidance will help you understand the measures we use to assess school and college performance for 16 to 18 students and the points awarded for qualifications.

Schools and colleges can use the ready reckoners to calculate individual progress scores.

