This collection brings together current and previous reviews of end year 16 to 19 study programmes
Each year Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) undertakes a comprehensive review of end year data supplied by providers funded by the ESFA to deliver study programmes to young people.
Advertisement
Documents
- Review of end of year 16 to 19 study programmes data for 2017 to 2018
- Guidance
- Review of end of year 16 to 19 study programmes data for 2016 to 2017
- Guidance
- Review of end of year 16 to 19 study programmes data for 2015 to 2016
- Guidance
- Review of end of year 16 to 19 study programmes data for 2014 to 2015
- Guidance
- Review of end of year 16 to 19 study programmes data for 2013 to 2014
- Guidance
Last updated 8 January 2020 + show all updates
- We have added a link to the latest review of study programme data for academic year 2017 to 2018
- First published.