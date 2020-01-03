Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons
Documents
Prohibition order
PDF, 549KB, 12 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.
Teacher’s name: Mr Mark Robert Chester
Teacher reference number: 263074
Teacher’s date of birth: 23 January 1967
Location teacher worked: Yorkshire and Humber
Date of professional conduct panel: 2 December 2019
Outcome type: prohibition order
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Mark Robert Cheater formerly employed in Yorkshire and Humber. The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Rd, Coventry CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 2 December 2019.
Advertisement