Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons

Documents

Prohibition order PDF , 549KB, 12 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Mark Robert Chester

Teacher reference number: 263074

Teacher’s date of birth: 23 January 1967

Location teacher worked: Yorkshire and Humber

Date of professional conduct panel: 2 December 2019

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Mark Robert Cheater formerly employed in Yorkshire and Humber. The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Rd, Coventry CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 2 December 2019.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources How independent schools must collect and submit data for the school-le Resources Guidance to help independent schools prepare and submit the 2020 schoo Resources Draft 2022 outline contentThis page hosts the draft outline content fo