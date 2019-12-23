Outcome of December 2019 meeting. Panel decision and reasons on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.

Prohibition order: Mr Graeme Bell PDF , 107KB, 13 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher reference number: 0153671

Teacher’s date of birth: 26 February 1972

Location teacher worked: Cowes, Isle of Man

Date of professional conduct panel: 6 December 2019

Outcome type: Prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Graeme Bell formerly employed in Cowes, Isle of Man. The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Rd, Coventry CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 6 December 2019.

