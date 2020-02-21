DfE letters to academy trusts about poor or inadequate performance or weaknesses in safeguarding, governance or financial management.

You can find a copy of the most recent notices we’ve issued to academies on this page. See the ‘List of letters to academy trusts for poor performance’ for a full record of all the notices we’ve issued.

Pre-warning and minded to terminate notices

Letters to academy trusts issued as pre-warning or minded to terminate notices in relation to academies.

Warning notices

Letters to academy trusts issued as warning notices in relation to academies.

Notices of provisional intention to terminate

Notice of provisional intention to terminate to Durand Academy Trust 4 July 2016

Correspondence

Termination notices

Removed notices

Record of letters

Academy trusts: notices about poor performance 8 February 2019

Transparency data

21 February 2020 Added 'Termination warning notice to Kingsfield Primary School'. 18 February 2020 Added minded to terminate letter for St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy. 14 February 2020 Added minded to terminate letters for Ivingswood Primary Academy and Redhill Academy Trust. 7 February 2020 Added minded to terminate letters to Meppershall Church of England Academy and Kirkburton Middle School, and a termination warning notice to Vale of Evesham School. 6 February 2020 Added 'Termination warning notice to Othery Village School'. 24 January 2020 Added termination warning notices to Richard De Clare Community Academy, Ravens Academy, Sprites Primary Academy, The Everitt Academy, The Bishop's CofE Primary Academy, The Brittons Academy and King Edward VII Academy. 17 January 2020 Added 5 notices to the collection: pre-termination warning notice to Wold Academy, minded to terminate letters to Collective Vision Trust and Four Dwellings Primary Academy and termination warning notices to Advance Trust and Buckler’s Mead Academy. 20 December 2019 Added minded to terminate letter to Khalsa Secondary Academy. 25 October 2019 Added termination warning notices to Whitecotes Primary Academy, St Joseph’s Primary School (Dinnington) and Poolsbrook Primary Academy to the collection. 18 October 2019 Added termination warning notice to the Lakes Academies Trust. 18 October 2019 Added termination warning notices to Wayland Junior Academy Watton, Ormiston Denes Academy, London Enterprise Academy and The Fen Rivers Academy to collection. 10 October 2019 Added minded to terminate letters to Kings Sutton Primary School, Learning Today Leading Tomorrow and Advance Learning to collection. 27 September 2019 Added 'Minded to terminate letter to Ivingswood Primary Academy'. 13 September 2019 Added "Termination warning notice to St Dominic’s Catholic Primary School". 19 July 2019 Added 'Termination warning notice to Seven Fields Primary School' and 'Termination warning notice to Falmouth School' to warning notices. 19 July 2019 Added 'Termination warning notice to Dinnington Community Primary School' to warning notices. 12 July 2019 Added minded to terminate letters to Fulwood Academy and the Prescot School and a termination warning notice to TBAP Aspire AP Academy. 20 June 2019 Added a minded to terminate notice issued in November 2018. 18 June 2019 Added 'Minded to terminate letter to West Somerset Academies Trust: Minehead First School'. You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources We use cookies to provide social media features and to analyse our tr Resources We use cookies to provide social media features and to analyse our tr Resources Technical guidance on calculating funding allocations for 2020 to 2021 14 June 2019 Added termination warning notices sent to Rowde CofE Primary Academy and St Leonard’s CofE Primary Academy. 7 June 2019 Added minded to terminate letter sent to Water Hall Primary School. 7 June 2019 Added termination warning notice to Sexey's School. 29 May 2019 Added termination warning notice issued in June 2018. 24 May 2019 Added minded to terminate letter to Bury St Edmunds County Upper School. 23 May 2019 Added pre-termination warning for Lodge Park Academy. 5 April 2019 Added termination warning notice to Plymouth School of Creative Arts and minded to terminate letter to Offa's Mead Academy. 2 April 2019 Added minded to terminate letter to Copperfield Academy. 27 March 2019 Added minded to terminate letters to The Hereford Academy and St Thomas Cantilupe CofE Academy. 15 March 2019 Added 'Minded to terminate letter to Great Yarmouth Primary Academy'. 1 March 2019 Added minded to terminate notices for Oasis Academy Oldham, Lightcliffe Academy, Shenley Academy and Nechells Primary E-ACT Academy. 22 February 2019 Added 'Minded to terminate letter to Highfield Leadership Academy'. 13 February 2019 Added termination warning notices to Steiner Acadmey Bristol and Steiner Academy Frome. 14 January 2019 Removed pre-warning notice to Ernulf Academy. 21 December 2018 Added 'Minded to terminate letter to Twydall Primary School and Nursery'. 14 December 2018 Added a minded to terminate notice to Cuckoo Hall Academy. 13 December 2018 Added 'Minded to terminate letter to Sprites Primary Academy'. 6 December 2018 Added a minded to terminate notice to Newcastle Academy. Added a termination notice for Steiner Academy Exeter that replaces the minded to terminate notice for this school. 5 December 2018 Added minded to terminate letter for St John's Wood School. 5 December 2018 Added the pre-warning notice for King Solomon International Business School. 23 November 2018 Added the termination warning notice for Seva School and the minded to terminate letter to Burton and South Derbyshire Education Trust. 15 November 2018 Added minded to terminate letters for Hope Valley College, Stafford Leys Community Primary School, Hinckley Academy and John Cleveland Sixth Form Centre and Brookfield Academy Trust. 9 November 2018 Added the termination notice for Sandye Place Academy issued on 1 August 2018. 16 October 2018 Added minded to terminate letter to Steiner Academy Exeter. 11 October 2018 Added 'Termination warning notice to William Lovell Church of England Academy'. 24 August 2018 Added Marden Vale CofE Academy pre-warning notice. 21 August 2018 Added the termination warning notice and termination notice for Discovery School. 2 August 2018 Added a Minded to Terminate letter to Bridge Learning Campus. 20 July 2018 Added 'Termination warning notice to Beechen Cliff School' to warning notices. 19 July 2018 Added termination warning notices for Kirkby College and Landau Forte Academy Moorhead. 13 July 2018 Added 'Termination warning notice to Sandymoor'. 6 July 2018 Added a termination warning notice to Sandye Place Academy issued on 11 June 2018. 22 June 2018 Added Minded to terminate letter to Gloucester Academy 11 June 2018 Added 'minded to terminate' letter to The Grange School. 23 May 2018 Added a 'Termination notice to St Anthony’s Trust' issued on 21 May 2018. 11 May 2018 Added the warning notice to Central CofE Academy. 13 April 2018 Added warning notice to Archbishop Courtenay Primary School. 29 March 2018 Added pre-warning notice to Cecil Jones Academy and Felixstowe Academy. 29 March 2018 Added termination warning notice for St Anthony's School. 23 March 2018 Added 'Termination warning notice to the Marine Academy Plymouth' 16 March 2018 Added a pre-warning notice issued to the De La Salle Academy Trust and a warning notice issued to Emslie Morgan Academy. 16 March 2018 Added a pre-warning notice to Castle Hall Academy Trust. 9 March 2018 Added termination warning notice for Central Devon Academy and North Devon Academy. 21 February 2018 Added St Anthony's Academy to 'Pre-warning notices'. 8 February 2018 Added a pre-warning notice issued to Ernulf Academy. 30 October 2017 Warning notice to King's Lynn Academy added to collection. 25 October 2017 Added warning notice to Wayland Academy and a pre-warning notice letter to Bacon's College, Southwark. 28 July 2017 Added 7 pre-warning notices, 7 warning notices and 1 termination notice issued between February and July 2017. 13 January 2017 Added 'Warning notice to New Line Learning Academy' and 'Termination warning notice to Wrenn School'. 14 December 2016 Added a warning notice issued to Plymouth CAST. 1 December 2016 Added a pre-termination warning notice to Downham Market Academy and a warning notice to Isle of Portland Aldridge Community Academy. 24 October 2016 Added termination warning notices for Blackthorn Primary School, Ruskin Junior School and Rushden Community College. 16 September 2016 Moved pre-termination warning notice to Oasis Academy Skinner Street to 'Removed notices'. 26 August 2016 Added pre-warning notice to North Shore, The Blyth and Thomas Hepburn Academies. Moved pre-warning notice to Strood Academy to 'Removed notices'. 4 July 2016 Added 'Notice of provisional intention to terminate to Durand Academy Trust' to the collection. 1 July 2016 Added pre-termination warning notices to St Peter and St Paul Catholic Voluntary Academy, and City of Derby Academy and Skegness Academy. 26 May 2016 Added pre-termination warning notice to All Saints Catholic College. 24 March 2016 Added 13 warning notices for January and February 2016. 4 March 2016 Added 5 pre-warning notices from January 2016, 1 pre-warning notice from December 2015 and 1 pre-warning notice from January 2015. 12 February 2016 Added pre-warning notice to the Dove Family Academy Trust. 22 January 2016 Added pre-warning notices to Park Primary School and Lincoln College Trust academies, and a warning notice to Blackthorn Primary School. 15 January 2016 Added pre-warning notice to Darlington School of Maths and Science. 18 December 2015 Added pre-warning notice to The Bulwell Academy. 15 December 2015 Added a pre-termination warning notice for Cedar Mount Academy. 11 December 2015 Added pre-warning notices for the Whitehill Primary School, St Peter’s Academy and Marshlands Academy. Added a warning notice for The Littlehampton Academy. 11 December 2015 Added pre-warning notices for the Future Schools Trust and Academies Enterprise Trust. Added warning notices for All Saints Academy, Dunstable and Pathways E-ACT Primary. 26 November 2015 Added pre-warning notices for Millbrook Academy and Grange School. Added a warning notice for St Edward's Church of England School. Removed a pre-warning notice for Broadfield East Junior School. 16 November 2015 Added 6 warning notices from October 2015 and 4 pre-warning notices from June and July 2014. 30 October 2015 Added pre-warning notice to Spires Academy and warning notice to Astor College. 8 September 2015 Added pre-warning notices to Abbs Cross Academy and Voyager Academy; added termination notice to Gray’s Farm Primary Academy; added warning notice to Ernulf Academy. 22 May 2015 Added pre-warning notice to Ely College and St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School. 27 March 2015 Added pre-warning notices to All Saints Academy Dunstable, Oasis Community Learning Trust and Wilnecote High School. 20 March 2015 Added pre-warning notices to Sir Thomas Wharton Community College and Top Valley Academy. 13 March 2015 Added Pre-warning notice to Oasis Academy Nunsthorpe 6 March 2015 Added pre-warning notice to Merrill Academy. 27 February 2015 Added pre-warning notice to Samworth (Enterprise) Academy Trust. 25 February 2015 Added 'Notice of termination of funding agreement to Durham Free School' 20 February 2015 Added pre-warning notices to Firbeck Academy and to School Partnership Trust Academies. Moved Barnfield College pre-warning notice to 'Removed notices' 13 February 2015 Added 'Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust: letter from Martin Post'. 3 November 2014 Added a pre-warning notice to E-Act and the trustee board of Fulwood Academy. 13 August 2014 Added pre-warning notice for Furness Academy. 1 August 2014 Added pre-warning notice for Sawtry Community College. 18 July 2014 Added pre-warning notice for Testwood Sports College. 2 June 2014 Added pre-warning notice to Armthorpe Academy. 2 April 2014 Added pre-warning notice to Lostock Hall Academy. 18 February 2014 Added a pre warning notice to Nottingham University Samworth Academy. 3 February 2014 Added a pre-warning notice to Ernulf Academy. 8 November 2013 First published.