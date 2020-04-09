 
Introduction of T Levels

Details
T Levels are due to be introduced from the academic year 2020 to 2021. Find out what they are and what they mean for you.

Introduction of T Levels

Information about the new T Level study programmes including:

  • what T Levels are
  • how and when they will be introduced
  • what they will cover
  • how qualifications will be awarded
  • how education providers can get involved in delivery

Published 9 March 2018
Last updated 9 April 2020

  1. Updated with information for technical qualifications, 2020 course titles and new content on the T Levels website.

  2. Updated information following the publication of the T Levels action plan 2019 and the launch of the new T Levels campaign.

  3. Added new information about T Level grading, certification and UCAS points.

  4. Updated information about how long industry placements must last.

  5. Changed the name of the Institute for Apprenticeships to the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education.

  6. Updated information on how T levels fit with other post-GCSE choices, the structure, funding and grading. Added a link to the expression of interest and a section on industry placements.

  7. Updated content following the publication of the action plan including the important dates.

  8. Added link to the consultation response and list of 2020 providers. Updated the important dates.

  9. First published.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page