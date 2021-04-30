Guidance on formats and timings for submitting data to Ofqual.

We collect a wide range of data about regulated qualifications, from which we produce official and national statistics reports.

The documents on the pages listed below provide guidance if you work for an organisation which provides data to Ofqual. They describe the format and requirements for each of the data collections we run. We have grouped the guidance notes into pages relating to specific types of qualifications.

Data should be sent to us using our data portal. Instructions on accessing this are in the document ‘Connecting to Ofqual’s data portal and uploading data’ below.

Timetables detailing the schedule of data collections for general and vocational and technical qualifications are also provided.

GQ reporting schedule 2020 to 2021

View onlineDownload CSV 21.9KB

VTQ Reporting Schedule 2020 to 2021

View onlineDownload CSV 7.78KB

A 3-country regulatory approach to submitting data

PDF, 79.6KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Connecting to Ofqual’s Data Portal and uploading data

PDF, 483KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Guidance notes for data collections

Published 19 March 2021
Last updated 30 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated the reporting schedule for general qualifications.

  2. Update to the GQ reporting schedule. Both GQ and VTQ reporting schedules now provided in an accessible format.

  3. First published.

    Information communication technician
    Resources
    KSBsKnowledgeK1: Approaches to back up and storage solutions Back to D
    Cyber security technician (2021)
    Resources
    KSBsKnowledgeK1: Principles of organisational information security gov
    Simon Lebus' speech at the Schools and Academies Show
    Resources
    Ofqualâ€™s Chief Regulator spoke about the assessment of qualification