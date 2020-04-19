 
Get help with technology for remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19)

Details
The Department for Education is working in partnership with an industry coalition to provide technology to support remote education.

Schools and colleges will soon be able to get access to more remote education resources during the school closure period. Local authorities will also soon be able to get access to resources to support care leavers and children with social workers.

The Department for Education is working in partnership with technology suppliers such as Google and Microsoft to provide:

  • internet access and digital devices (such as laptops) for some disadvantaged secondary school pupils who do not already have them
  • internet access and digital devices for care leavers and children with social workers who do not already have them
  • support for schools to access online platforms where teachers can set and collect work from pupils
  • training on using remote education resources from the technology suppliers
  • support from other schools and colleges who are already using these resources

Schools, trusts and local authorities will be able to place online orders for devices for eligible pupils from Wednesday 22 April. Parents and pupils will not be able to order the devices themselves.

We’ll update this page closer to that date with the web address for placing orders as well as more information about what is included and how to apply.

Read the other guidance on remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19).

