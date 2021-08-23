 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Pearson Global Learner Survey finds Majority Want to Increase Their Understanding of Equity and Social Issues

Details
Hits: 483
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@Pearson_UK Global Learner Survey: Majority Want to Increase Their Understanding of Equity and Social Issues  

70% of people in the UK believe education on diversity, equity and inclusion should begin in primary school or earlier  

New global polling data released today by Pearson shows that people are reporting a renewed interest in educating themselves about issues of social injustice, diversity and equality, as these topics become more present and urgent in the world: 

  • More than 60% (44% in UK) feel they could learn more about a variety of diversity issues  

  • 80% of respondents (68% in UK) are actively trying to educate themselves about issues related to social justice, diversity or gender equality  

  • Interest is even higher among younger generations, with 85% of Gen Z (76% in UK) and 84% of Millennial (78% in UK) respondents reporting learning more about these topics 

In addition, people believe schools have an important role to play, with seven in ten British respondents believing that children should begin learning about diversity, equity, and inclusion in primary school or earlier (this was more than 50% globally) 

  • 83% of respondents (81% in UK) believe that schools are just as responsible for teaching social issues as academic topics  

The findings come from the second instalment of Pearson’s 2021 Global Learner Survey, a look at attitudes and issues relating to learning worldwide. Polling 5,000 consumers in five countries (Brazil, China, India, the UK and US) aged 16-70, this survey looked at how people are learning about diversity, equity, and access, exploring what they expect from education systems when it comes to preparing young people to live in a diverse society. 

“People have always shown a desire for knowledge and a willingness to continue learning over the course of their lives,” said Dr. Florida Starks, chief diversity officer, Pearson. “Over the past year, they watched as new attention was given to issues that have been overlooked by many for too long. Rather than turn away, they decided to take action, turning to friends, family, the media, and many other sources to educate themselves, while also looking for our education system to do more to prepare the next generation of students to thrive in a diverse, inclusive, and equitable society.” 

Other findings include: 

Equal education for all? - Respondents believe schools are making progress providing an equal education for all students, with 63% globally (72% UK) saying they trust their current education system to provide a quality education for all. But there is still much work to be done, particularly around support for LBGTQ+ students: 

  • 56% of respondents around the world (57% in UK) believe that the education system in their country is doing enough to teach about race, gender and inequality 

    Why Social Justice in University Matters
    Featured Voices
    It is the century of social justice. We live in a world led by univers
    Apprenticeships make a magnificent comeback after being negatively impacted by lockdowns
    Featured Voices
    When lockdown came into action last spring, people of all ages, from a
    Â£25M carbon dioxide monitor fund available from September to improve education ventilation to combat Covid - Sector Reaction
    Featured Voices
    Backed by a Â£25 million government investment (@educationgovuk), the

  • 72% of respondents (62% in UK) agree that schools need to do more to support LBGTQ+ students  

Different Generations, Different Education - When asked to reflect back on their own education, there are clear generational shifts, with 21% of Gen Xers feeling that race and gender equality were adequately discussed when they were in school compared to 34% of Gen Zers in the UK:  

  • In the UK older generations were less likely to feel that race and gender equality were adequately discussed when they were in school – 34% of Gen Zers (1997-2012); 36% of Millennials (1981-1996); 21% of Gen Xers (1965-1980); and 28% of baby boomers (1946-1964) 

Generally, respondents feel at least moderately well informed about race and gender equality issues but are less informed about the issues affecting people who are LGBTQ+, with:  

  • The overwhelming majority of respondents (92% globally/91% in UK) feel at least moderately well informed about race and inequality issues, and 92% globally (90% in UK) feeling at least moderately well informed about gender and equality issues 

  • However, more than a quarter of respondents (26%) report that they are not at all well informed about the issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community (23% in UK) 

Education on these issues comes from a variety of other sources too, not just education institutions: 

  • Around the world, both social and news media are seen as the most important sources for increasing knowledge about diversity, equity, and inclusion 

  • How people are accessing information on these topics differs generationally, with 57% Gen Xers and 68% Baby Boomer respondents in the UK predominately learning about these issues through the news media, and 46% of Millennials and 62% Gen Z UK respondents turning to social media  

  • Among UK respondents, 48% report reading a news article to learn more about the issues affecting others, while 46% report that they have watched a documentary, 42% have researched topics online and 34% have spoken with a friend or family member 

About the research 

This poll was conducted by Morning Consult from May 27 – June 1, 2021, among a total sample of 5,500 people in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, India, and China between 16 and 70 years of age. The interviews were conducted online. Results are representative of the online population with a margin of error of plus and minus 2 percentage points. Now in its third year, Pearson’s Global Learner Survey is the leading poll of learners and on education issues in the world, offering a deeper understanding of trends in education and providing key data to help further discussions on many important issues 

You may also be interested in these articles:

International students in the UK – perspectives put in context
Featured Voices
The attraction of the UK as a destination for international students s
Why Social Justice in University Matters
Featured Voices
It is the century of social justice. We live in a world led by univers
Apprenticeships make a magnificent comeback after being negatively impacted by lockdowns
Featured Voices
When lockdown came into action last spring, people of all ages, from a
The student voice and accommodation
Featured Voices
Today’s students are powerful consumers, especially when this power
Students’ voices in curriculum design
Featured Voices
Woodrow Wilson’s assertion that ‘It is easier to move a cemetery t
Understanding the motivations of new Higher Education students in 2021
Featured Voices
We are now in the annual post A Level Results Day and the Clearing pro
WHY DO GIRLS OUTDO BOYS AT SCHOOL AND COLLEGE?
Featured Voices
Throughout the country girls are outperforming boys at every stage in
Back in class: making education facilities and campuses ready for the return of students
Featured Voices
In an era where the impacts our actions have on the environment is in
How Has the Labour Market Been Changing Across the Country?
Featured Voices
In normal times, we refresh our data on an annual basis using the late
Restoring the real student voice
Featured Voices
A recent BBC News article reported that students at the University of
£25M carbon dioxide monitor fund available from September to improve education ventilation to combat Covid - Sector Reaction
Featured Voices
Backed by a £25 million government investment (@educationgovuk), the
Additional £570 million needed for 16-18 education just to keep up with the rising population of young people
Featured Voices
@TheIFS: Big increase in student numbers means additional spending on

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5986)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page