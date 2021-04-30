 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Underlining HE’s value through student personal and professional development

Details
Hits: 775
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Dr John Miles, CEO of Inkpath

As we continue along our post-pandemic roadmap to recovery, and universities look at new ways of attracting and retaining students, higher education can bolster its offering through quality personal professional development, supported by technology.

After a year of living with COVID-19, universities will be reflecting on the endless challenges that came their way over the past 12 months.

University teams have continued to work hard to keep students motivated and to support their progress, despite all of the difficulties created by the pandemic.

Progress towards these formal qualifications has been central to many universities’ teaching focus, with the quality of the student – and the institution – being judged on these outcomes, regardless of how teaching is delivered. As a result, there is pressure from all sides to focus on completing degrees and research programmes quickly and to a high standard.

But students have been given one unexpected gift during these past 12 months: time. Time to consider their future options, plan their careers, and assess what they really need from their post-pandemic education. Now, more than ever, their education has to make them stand out in a job market which will reach unprecedented levels of saturation and competition. 

Offering value through personal and professional development

With so much disruption to the ‘traditional’ university experience recently due to COVID-19, the spotlight has been on universities to prove the value of their offering to students. I believe that one of the ways this can be done is through offering quality personal and professional development to all students, supported by the right technology.

The aim of personal and professional development is to help you ‘own’ and manage your learning and growth throughout your career. This could be through continuing education, skills-based training, or just about anything you might consider to be ‘co-’ or ‘extra-’ curricular. It remains vital that young adults continue to receive high-quality information and support to help them design their post-graduate life. To those students graduating in our post-pandemic world, it is crucial we empower them to succeed beyond university life, as much as we possibly can.

Creating a portfolio in the student’s pocket

I believe that, used in the right way, technology can encourage a student’s sense of ownership of their personal and professional development, and enhance their understanding of the value of their university experience.

Supporting Careers Services’ efforts and providing excellent personal and professional development, integrated where possible into the curriculum, is a key part of this. And having great technology to help students to discover and navigate the provision helps, too. But by themselves these things will not magically or intrinsically make students take genuine ‘ownership’ of their professional paths, even if having a great offering that is well-signposted does help create the conditions for this to happen.

Artificial intelligence in education today: The art of the possible
FE Voices
As @Jisc launches its National Centre for Artificial Intelligence in T
Sowing seeds for a bright future
FE Voices
This past year has been incredibly challenging for all of us. As we em
Digital route review- first six apprenticeships launching (April 2021)
FE Voices
The launch of the first six apprenticeships arising from the work on t

As well as expanding and signposting opportunities, universities must provide students with a way of easily keeping their own record of their achievements in and beyond their degree. Not just as a traditional e-portfolio (who has time for those?), but in a way that is integrated into the provision of their university, one which takes only a press of a button or a scan of a code, and one which is verified and holds real value for future employers. Ownership of personal and professional development should start and end with the individual, and good technology can remove the barriers to this happening.

By adopting a great skills and career development platform and placing it at the heart of their offering, universities can give their students access to all the resources they need to support effective career development and encourage the sense of ownership I have described here. The business case is simple: make administration easier, saving resources and freeing time to focus on design and delivery of personal and professional development programmes, provide a better student experience, and shape students into career-minded professionals who are uniquely placed to thrive.

Creating compelling futures

As restrictions begin to lift, and campuses hope to come to life again, the Government has said that universities should consider moving their provision online where possible.

This shift to a new environment and new way of working is a chance to change how we do things with personal and professional development. We need to take this opportunity to empower students and graduates with tools and techniques to deal with the changes and uncertainty around them so they can start creating a more compelling future for themselves.

I believe that skills-literate students are better able to navigate an ever-complicated and uncertain career reality. And it is my ambition to ensure that universities have the tools they need to help their students develop the necessary skills to pursue unique trajectories – those they have discovered, those they have charted, and those that are right for them.

Dr John Miles, CEO of Inkpath

You may also be interested in these articles:

Artificial intelligence in education today: The art of the possible
FE Voices
As @Jisc launches its National Centre for Artificial Intelligence in T
Sowing seeds for a bright future
FE Voices
This past year has been incredibly challenging for all of us. As we em
Digital route review- first six apprenticeships launching (April 2021)
FE Voices
The launch of the first six apprenticeships arising from the work on t
Artificial intelligence will be more revolutionary for education than the internet
FE Voices
Since the 1970s, digital technologies have changed teaching, learning
Leading a quality culture - development of a Whole Organisation Approach
FE Voices
As organisations grow and structures become more defined, an effective
Holidays abroad - Employers questions answered
FE Voices
@Helen_IMHRplus from @irwinmitchell shares some helpful employment law
Strengthening teaching and leadership in vocational education and training - New OECD research
FE Voices
@OECD recently launched some interesting #VET research: Teachers and L
More people would prefer their children to learn a trade than go to university
FE Voices
More people (48%) would prefer their child to get a vocational qualifi
Digital divide narrowed by the pandemic, but too many students are still unable to learn online
FE Voices
The UK’s #DigitalDivide narrowed during the coronavirus pandemic, @O
From apprentice to member of the green apprenticeships advisory panel
FE Voices
By now, you may have heard about the Institute’s new green apprentic
Hartlepool, Durham and Hull face biggest challenges in levelling up for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds
FE Voices
@ImpetusPEF - Hartlepool, Durham and Hull face the biggest challenges
Giving teachers the right to quality training and development would boost pupil outcomes
FE Voices
Giving teachers an entitlement to training and development would boost

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: Be your very best with Boxing Academy yesterday
Newcastle College
Newcastle College has published a new article: Double Award Win for Newcastle College for Skills Initiatives yesterday
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

RT @FENews: Universities of Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield launch investment company: The Universities of Leeds (@UniversityLeeds), Manche…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5647)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page