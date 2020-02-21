Thinking On Your Feet with Arnie Skelton #27

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the twenty-seventh episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Thinking On Your Feet.

This week Arnie is looking at ways to improve your ability to think on your feet. You know the situation: you’ve just given a presentation, or are attending an interview, and someone asks you a difficult question…

This week Arnie offers you his top 10 tips on how to think quickly and effectively on your feet, when on the spot.

Next week he’s going to follow it up by offering his top 10 ‘thinking frames’, which will help you think positively and constructively in any sticky situation….

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

