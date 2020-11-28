 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How important is an alternative approach to testing in ensuring as many children as possible stay in school?

Details
Hits: 698
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Abdullah Sabyah, Founder and CEO, Rightangled

Following the announcement of the global pandemic earlier this year, schools around the world closed their gates for the foreseeable future, not knowing if and when they would reopen. By early April, a shocking 1.5 billion young people were told to stay at home – just one of the many precautions introduced to try and protect the population from the virus.  

Although these extreme measures have undoubtedly helped slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) to some extent, certain groups within society have begun to voice their concern that school closures (and denying children access to school) are doing more harm than good, especially as current research suggests that children rarely develop severe symptoms from COVID-19.  

Online vs classroom learning  

According to an open letter signed by over 1,500 members of the UK’s Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) published in June this year, lengthy school closures “risk scarring the life chances of a generation of young people”.  

Although the technology and online resources we are fortunate enough to have at our fingertips have played a huge role in allowing teachers to continue educating their students through other means, many pupils have struggled with not being in their usual classroom environment.  

Home schooling has also come hand in hand with a number of other issues, including parents trying to juggle their jobs as well as childcare, lower-income children who usually depend on free school meals going hungry, and even hints that children have been suffering increased abuse due to school staff no longer being able to spot and report early signs of it.  

Lessons learnt  

Since the start of the pandemic, the UK’s approach to testing has been a learning curve to say the least, with many areas of the country running out of tests more rapidly than expected and individuals having to travel miles just to access one.  

The NHS testing system has been stretched far too thinly up to now, and for this reason should only be utilised by those who are physically showing clear symptoms of COVID-19, rather than by those who are purely having to prove that they are not infected with the virus for personal or circumstantial reasons.  

With this being said, the increasing number of families relying on the NHS testing system to verify that their children are well enough to go to school is enough to confirm that an alternative approach to testing is desperately required.   

Skills and education system must be supported so that no-one gets left behind
Featured Article
@ukEdge response to #SpendingReview 2020 #SR20 In his own words, the C
Santa Sunak hasn't quite delivered on our Christmas list
Featured Article
With precisely one month to go until Christmas, yesterday (25 Nov) was
The Spending Review and its impact on young people
Featured Article
One of the few things that everyone has agreed on during the pandemic

Testing in schools  

From 26th August 2020, all schools and further education (FE) providers across the UK were sent an initial supply of ten test kits, and since 16th September, they have been able to order more. Whilst this demonstrates a degree of progress, it is unclear how many more tests are actually available, and it is likely that these will continue to deplete just as quickly as infection rates continue to rise.  

As it stands, children are being denied access to school if they are showing influenza type symptoms or if they have been exposed to another COVID-19 case. However, according to Public Health England (PHE), the family members of children in self-isolation can continue to go to work and siblings from other year groups can continue to go to school, unless that particular child develops symptoms of COVID-19.  

Home-based testing  

If (and when) schools do run out of their allocated number of test kits, an alternative solution such as bulk buying home-based test kits could prove equally as effective – if not more.  

When purchased from a reputable, NHS backed provider, home-based testing allows those children with a negative test result to remain in school, limiting unnecessary levels of self-isolation, all whilst easing the pressure off the NHS. For further reassurance, these home-based test kits could then be rolled out to the entire class or year group after seven days, by which time the vast majority of COVID-19 cases have first reported symptoms.  

Through adopting the approach of mass private testing via increased levels of home-based test kits, we can help ensure more children stay in school and continue to receive the education they so importantly need.  

Abdullah Sabyah, Founder and CEO, Rightangled

You may also be interested in these articles:

Skills and education system must be supported so that no-one gets left behind
Featured Article
@ukEdge response to #SpendingReview 2020 #SR20 In his own words, the C
Santa Sunak hasn't quite delivered on our Christmas list
Featured Article
With precisely one month to go until Christmas, yesterday (25 Nov) was
The Spending Review and its impact on young people
Featured Article
One of the few things that everyone has agreed on during the pandemic
Ensuring the Prime Ministerâ€™s Lifetime Skills Guarantee is a success
Featured Article
Late Septemberâ€™s announcement of a new â€œlifetime skills guaranteeâ
Build Back (Better)
Featured Article
What a year. In 2020 every training provider has jumped through hoops
1000 Opportunities - launch of the Good Youth Employment Symposium
Featured Article
#GYESymposium - Yesterday (23 Nov) Youth Employment UK held its first
Global Educational Policies must be underpinned by new social contracts and a renewed emphasis on ethics
Featured Article
The impact of the #G20 2020, on Global Educational Policies @G20org Th
Using Skills Excellence to Build Back Better
Featured Article
@WorldskillsUK last week hosted its first ever International Skills Su
Facilitating a new age of portfolio careers: Skills bridges qualifications & curricula will be key
Featured Article
Pivoting Careers In the changed world economies post pandemic it is hi
Digital Leadersâ€™ Programme â€“ framing our strategic thinking
Featured Article
This year has seen seismic changes to normal patterns of working and t
We need College Networks to help agree investment in the skills for tomorrow
Featured Article
The @AoC_info FE Summit and the launch of the England report of the In
Apprenticeship policy in England â€˜requires improvementâ€™
Featured Article
Hundreds of delegates recently attended the Future of Apprenticeships

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5138)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page