Universities must equip their students to operate in a data-driven business landscape

As we enter a new decade, it’s truer than ever that data will continue to shape all of our decision making.

Whether in our politics or our businesses, the winners in our new world will be the ones who can innovate and create value using a data-driven approach.

Being data literate will affect the productivity and efficiency of an organisation and so it is no surprise that businesses of all sizes are turning to universities to equip graduates to handle data before they reach their desks.

So what exactly is data literacy and why should it be at the heart of university curricula?

Data literacy is the ability to read, write and communicate with data in context. Nearly every business deals with a large amount of data and, as graduates enter the workplace, it should not be taken for granted that data literacy is something that develops throughout their career.

The United Kingdom is currently facing a critical skills gap when it comes to data literacy. Many businesses are struggling to achieve the digital transformation expected in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, simply because their staff aren’t equipped to turn raw mounds of data into ready-to-use insights. Our own recent research in partnership with Accenture found that only 17% of UK employees felt they were fully prepared to use data effectively in their current role. As the UK faces political and economic uncertainty, businesses need to be operating at their most competitive, in order to combat any disruption in the coming months and years.

But ultimately, who is responsible for ensuring people are able to handle data in their professional lives?

Certainly, businesses themselves should be investing in their workforce and unlocking and encouraging the ability to handle data, but the responsibility also lies with those who are training the next generation of employees before they even enter the world of work. We conducted a global study into data literacy levels and found that across the world, only 21% of 16 to 24-year-olds are data literate, suggesting schools and universities are failing to ensure students have the skills they need to enter the working world.

Yet, it’s not just students who should be equipped with the tools necessary to learn how to harness data, it is the teaching staff too. In order for the next generation of graduates to understand and appreciate data literacy, they need to be taught by people who have the skills already in place. The need for data analysis skills is important in today’s working world but this is a relatively new requirement.

Universities are becoming aware of the growing importance of data literacy though and some are taking decisive action to help prepare their students adequately. A good example of this, is Birmingham City University (BCU). Their Graduate+ award framework includes the Qlik Academic Program , which gives students free analytics software and learning resources. As a result, students are equipped with the skills to read, work with, analyse and argue with data before even entering the workforce.

This is just an example of the ways to set young people up to successfully interact with the data and it is key that global education systems recognise and adapt to empower students of today to become data literate.

Action must be taken as data literacy will only continue to rise in importance and companies and organisations will come to rely on data more and more when it comes to informing decision-making. It is crucial then that higher education institutions are helping to create a new wave of employees who have the autonomy over how they use data in their jobs and reap its rewards. Embracing the opportunity now will give companies an advantage as we enter the Fourth Industrial Revolution and battle with an economic and business environment characterised by uncertainty.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Featured Article #LoveOurColleges - Colleges sit between students and employers. As the Featured Article Simon Reichwald, Strategic Lead for Talent at MyKindaFuture, the leadi Featured Article Shaken not Stirred â€œSo â€“ What Next?â€Is it too early to think pos

Kevin Hanegan, Chief Learning Officer at Qlik