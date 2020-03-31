 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How Will The 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Affect Apprenticeships?

Details
Hits: 1145

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Kerry Linley, Chief Executive Officer, Rubitek Solutions Limited

We are currently living through unprecedented times as the impact of the #Coronavirus pandemic is felt not just across the UK, but right across the world.

Countries are in lockdown and we are seeing who the real key workers are – delivery drivers, carers, doctors and nurses, supermarket workers, post office staff, cleaners, IT support, the list goes on.  

On a daily basis we are waking up to businesses in administration; construction sites that have closed; pubs, shops and restaurants that have disappeared from our high streets; and employers forced to lay off their staff.  

Education and training establishments have shut their doors, exams have been cancelled and students of all ages are left feeling an enormous sense of deflation.

Significant International Impact Of The Coronavirus Pandemic On Apprenticeships

There are millions of apprentices employed across the world and although there are variations in apprenticeship schemes, they are all designed to support their economy and provide a modern skilled workforce.  The Coronavirus pandemic will have a significant international impact on apprenticeship starts, training delivery and qualification achievement rates.

Over the last two weeks in the UK we have seen many of those involved in education and training working around the clock to put in place systems and processes that will enable them to continue to deliver teaching / training and support for their learners through online platforms – but for some, such a swift change in direction has not been possible.

I have spoken to many providers over the last 2 weeks and all have been focused on supporting learners and their employers in any way they can in this changing landscape.

New EPA Eules To Contend With

In England, apprenticeship end-point-assessments are being rescheduled and modified; there are new rules to contend with (e.g. around breaks in learning and an extension to the time limit for EPA post gateway); apprentices who are made redundant have 12 weeks to find a new employer in an increasingly difficult job market; and despite advice to the contrary employers are stopping payments of levy funds to providers.

The UK Government has introduced a substantial range of measures to support businesses and individuals as they navigate their way through the current crisis, but with no funding support available to apprenticeship training providers, it’s hard to know which providers will make it through the dark days ahead, or how severe the impact will be on the future of apprenticeships.

MarkDawe 100x100

Responding to a recent Letter from Gillian Keegan to non-college stakeholders about new Coronavirus guidance,

Advertisement

Ready, Steady, Study! Self-motivation Principles for Distance Learning
Featured Article
Ready,Steady,Cook,Study!Setting up to work at home alongside the learn
This Week in FE: FE Funding and the COVID-19 Crisis
Featured Article
The industry is looking at widespread shutdowns, and itâ€™s now fair t
NEW MODELS OF TRAINING WILL REDUCE YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT
Featured Article
In the last two decades there has never been so few 18-24-year-olds no

Mark Dawe, chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) said:

“Employers looking to get back on their feet after the end of the pandemic will find that the apprenticeships that they want won’t be available to them.”
ANTHONY IMPEY 100x100

In his recent article "The greatest challenge of our lives", Anthony Impey, chair of the Apprenticeships and Skills Policy Unit for the FSB, said:

“The skills system … will need to be stronger than ever to reskill the workforce that will be needed post-crisis”.

Longer Term Implications

As yet it’s unclear what the long-term impact of Coronavirus will be on apprenticeships and Qualification achievement rates (QARs) as a whole, but I hope someone far cleverer than I am is trying to work this out so that we can try to do something about it.  

What I do know is that there will be a significant impact on apprenticeship starts, completions and achievements.

  • In 2018/19 there were 393,400 apprenticeship starts in England, slightly higher than the previous year, but still around 100,000 down on numbers before the reforms.  I think it's safe to say we can expect starts in 2020 to fall dramatically below expectations.
  • Training delivery has reduced and in some cases stopped all together.  Where it does continue, it is often being delivered remotely.
  • Supervision of apprentices for some employers is almost impossible as workers are told to stay at home impacting progress towards attainment of the knowledge, skills and behaviours and the evidence required to support these.
  • End-point-assessments are being rescheduled resulting in extended durations and reduced funding income for providers.
  • The number of apprentices put on a break in learning will continue to rise.
  • Apprentice retention levels will fall.

A break in learning is one of the hardest things for an apprentice to come back from.  As someone who spent a number of years employing apprentices and delivering award-winning support and industry busting success rates for retention and completion outcomes, I know this all too well.  Being an apprentice is rewarding but it’s also hard work - for some more than others.

It’s more important, now than ever, that providers and employers put in place robust systems that support apprentices, simplify delivery and improve communication.

Kerry Linley, Chief Executive Officer, Rubitek Solutions Limited

Rubitek Core available on desktop, tablet and mobile device

About Rubitek: We have developed an apprentice management software solution with an interface that improves communication and collaboration between apprentices, employers and training providers.  

Designed with the apprentice in mind, it is simple to use and puts the learner at the heart of learning success. It is available as a white label solution and if you need it, produces compliant ILR returns in seconds. Rubitek Core is an e-portfolio, an MIS (management information system) and LMS (learning management solution) all in one.

We would like to extend a hand out to anyone who employs or provides training to apprentices.

It's important we all work together to support and protect apprenticeships.

If you’d like to find out more about what we do, or how Rubitek can help, please get in touch with us by This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 0330 133 0540.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ready, Steady, Study! Self-motivation Principles for Distance Learning
Featured Article
Ready,Steady,Cook,Study!Setting up to work at home alongside the learn
This Week in FE: FE Funding and the COVID-19 Crisis
Featured Article
The industry is looking at widespread shutdowns, and it’s now fair t
NEW MODELS OF TRAINING WILL REDUCE YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT
Featured Article
In the last two decades there has never been so few 18-24-year-olds no
There must be more support for apprentices and providers
Featured Article
These are very difficult and sad times. Highlighting the issues faced
The #Coronavirus kids – Youth Employment in the #StayHome age
Featured Article
The last 10 days have been unsettling even for those of us with jobs,
With the sudden rise in distance learning, must we sacrifice the emotional value of human interaction?
Featured Article
Fuelled by the coronavirus crisis driven need for social distancing an
Managing in a Crisis: What Can Ministers Learn?
Featured Article
#Coronavirus represents the biggest threat to our way of life since th
What do end-point assessors and end-point assessment organisations think about the world of end-point assessment?
Featured Article
Different #EPA and #EPAO PerspectivesWould you love to know more about
Protecting Apprentices during this #Coronavirus crisis
Featured Article
Urgent action needed to support our #Apprentices - Tomorrow’s workfo
#FullyFunctional - Functional Skills delivery within Universities – an opportunity or a challenge?
Featured Article
With the rapid development of the higher and degree provision across E
Fight against Coronavirus is creating tutors who display true ‘grit’!
Featured Article
GRIT in the #FE Sector - #COVID19UKDuring this very difficult time for
Universities and colleges head online amid Coronavirus pandemic
Featured Article
300% increase in approaches from higher education and further educatio

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4316)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page